Shevchenko wins silver for Romania at European Individual Chess Championship in Serbia

sah strategie surse

Ukrainian-born chess player Kirill Shevchenko won silver for Romania at the European Individual Chess Championship in Vrnjacka Banja, Serbia, after an excellent performance in the last rounds of the competition that ended on Monday.

Shevchenko, 21, the new champion of Romania, finished second in Serbia, in an 8.5 point draw against Russian Alexei Sarana, the gold medallist, and Belgian Daniel Dardha, the silver medallist. The match was decided by the Buchholz score.

In the last round on Monday, Shevchenko drew Sarana, and Dardha defeated Ukrainian Anton Korobov, former ranking leader.

Romania lined up 20 chess players, with only three managing to rank in the top 100, Shevchenko (2), Constantin Lupulescu (66) and David Gavrilescu (92).

