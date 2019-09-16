Ship 'Mircea' docks for the first time in a Danube Port, in Tulcea

The Ship "Mircea" docked on Sunday afternoon in the Tulcea Port, being for the first time in the history of the ship when it stops in a Danube port.

Several hundred people attended the docking operations and, afterwards, toured the sailing ship known as "the jewelry of the Romanian Navy."The Ship "Mircea" has been in Tulcea in 1953-1956, but back then it was moored. Today, it is the first time docking here, when the ship can be publicly seen and when it hosts military institution promoting their education offer. This port has an unique characteristic, a countercurrent. It was pretty difficult, but the experience proved that maneuvers can be done here," Commander of the Ship "Mircea" Mircea Tarhoaca told AGERPRES.He mentioned that the docking of the ship in the Tulcea Port is part of the events organised on the celebration of 80 years since the ship is included in the service of the Romanian Military Navy.In his turn, the River Flotilla Commander, Rear Admiral Cornel Rogozan showed that the march carried out these days is repeating one which unfolded 80 years ago, upon the arrival of the ship from the German shipyard, where it was built."The first mission of the ship on the Danube was in Galati, when 'Admiral Mugurescu' Military Ship was released on water, in the attendance of King Carol II. It was the place when the old 'Mircea' and the current ship 'Mircea' met. The current ship was built in 1939 and replaced the one made in 1882 in England. It was brought to the country following the establishment of the School of Navy Children in Galati in 1881. In 1936, the idea of a new Ship 'Mircea' emerged, which was constructed from donations and with funds from the state budget," Rear Admiral Rogozan said.Also attending the welcoming ceremony of the Ship "Mircea" in the Tulcea Port were local and county authorities, as well as multiple Olympic canoe champion Ivan Patzaichin, who offered, at the end, a paddle to the ship commanders.