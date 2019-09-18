Ship 'Mircea' returns to Galati Port after 80 years

Ship "Mircea," the training ship of the Romanian Naval Forces docked on Monday evening in the Galati Port, where it returned after 80 years, with the event being attended by thousands of participants.

The ship docked near the Navigation Palace, at the pontoon of the Lower Danube River Administration, being welcomed by the local authorities and thousands of Galati residents.Commander of the Ship "Mircea" Mircea Tarhoaca brought to mind that the first march of the ship, after leaving the German shipyard 80 years ago was to Galati."The first march of the ship "Mircea," after arriving in the country in 1939, was here, in Galati, where the first military ship built in a Romanian shipyard was launched - the "Admiral Mugurescu" minelayer. We further hope for Galati to also build other military ships," Tarhoaca stated.On board of the ship, the arrival ceremony started with a religious moment, after which the naval tradition in Galati was evoked through costumes of the period, provided by the Galati branch of the "Tomis" Historical Reconstruction Association. Moreover, an effigy of Stefan cel Mare (Stephen the Great) was given to the crew of the ship "Mircea."The ship can be toured on Wednesday, 9:00hrs - 13:00hrs and 15:00hrs - 19:00hrs, afterwards, it will sail on Thursday morning toward Braila.