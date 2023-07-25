Should we make reforms on time, we'll also have the money we expect from Recovery & Resilience Plan

A team set up at the level of the Ministry of Labour, by ministerial order, works on deadlines, paying attention to what we have to do on the targets and milestones of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, because, if we make the reforms on time, we also have the money from the PNRR, said on Monday evening the minister of Labour and Social Solidarity, Simona Bucura Oprescu, at the private broadcaster Digi24.

"The first order I issued as minister has as object the establishment of a task force, that is, a team at the level of the Ministry of Labour that does nothing but work on the calendar, on deadlines, to be very careful at all times with what we have to do on the targets and milestones of PNRR. Because the Ministry of Labour should know that it also means money for Romanians from this point of view. Should we make our reforms on time, we will also have the money we expect from PNRR, but at the same time we will have more money in Romanians' pockets," the minister of Labour said.

She specified that on Tuesday she will meet with the representatives of the World Bank, and on Thursday she will have a discussion with the European Commission.

"We are trying very carefully to keep the calendar in such a way that we will be ready with everything on time. We will have to be ready with the pension law for the third payment request, both with the so-called service pensions and with contributory pensions. We are prepared in any scenario, including for the service ones we are waiting for the decision of the Constitutional Court. We have three possible scenarios, we are already evaluating, regardless of what the Court's decision is. (...) We have already prepared several texts, proposals, because we have three possible situations: the Constitutional Court declares the law fully constitutional, declares it partially unconstitutional, or fully unconstitutional. And then, regardless of the Court's decision, at the level of the Ministry of Labour we have prepared," Simona Bucura-Oprescu said.

According to the minister, the European Commission's expectations regarding service pensions are that they should reach "as close as possible to the contributory system".AGERPRES