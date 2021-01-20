Sibiu nominated among best 20 European tourist destinations

The city of Sibiu has been nominated, for the second consecutive year, on the list of the best 20 European tourist destinations by the European Best Destinations Association in a competition taking place between January 20 - 10 February, the Sibiu City Hall reported on Wednesday in a press statement, according to AGERPRES.

The ranking will be established according to the votes received by each participating city. Votes for Sibiu can be cast on www.vote.ebdest.in

According to the statement, the Sibiu City Hall entered the city in the competition in order to promote and keep it in the tourists' attention.

Sibiu Mayor Astrid Fodor points out that the presentation of the city on the European Best Destinations website highlighted the historic center, ways to spend time outdoors, the gastronomy of the region and hiking in the area.

"The emergence of the COVID-19 vaccine gives us hope that soon the mobility of the locals, including for tourist purposes, will resume. That is why we must prepare to restart tourism in Sibiu, severely affected by the necessary restrictions for the protection of the public. This year, in the presentation of the city on the European Best Destinations website, we focused on activities tourists can partake that comply with keeping a distance and feel safe. We highlighted the historic center, ways to spend time outdoors, regional gastronomy and hiking in the area, as Sibiu will be this year the European capital of hiking and host of Eurorando, biggest pan-European walking event," Fodor is quoted as saying in the statement.

Among the cities and regions selected along with Sibiu in this competition are Vienna, Paris, Rome, Florence, Lofoten (Norway), Ghent (Belgium), Cornwall (UK), Dordogne (France), Cappadocia (Turkey), Kotor (Montenegro), Soca (Slovenia), Braga (Portugal), Tubingen (Germany), Canary Islands (Spain), Capri (Italy) and Kefalonia (Greece).

In 2020, Sibiu ranked 6th with 30,178 votes cast, ahead of tourist destinations such as Paris, Rome and Cork. The first five places were taken by the cities of Colmar (France), Athens (Greece), Tbilisi (Georgia), Vienna (Austria) and Cascais (Portugal).