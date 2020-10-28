Sibiu: ULSB becomes first university in Eastern Europe using Google's online learning platform

The "Lucian Blaga" University in Sibiu (ULBS) is the first higher education institution in Eastern Europe to use the most modern online learning platform - G Suite Enterprise for Education developed by Google, reads a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

The "Lucian Blaga" University in Sibiu has had a partnership with Google for almost ten years, with the university benefiting, among other things, from access to the G Suite for Education platform. Once with the beginning of the pandemic, Google added two new facilities to the platform, free of charge: the possibility to hold online meetings with up to 250 participants and the possibility to record these meetings (video +text/chat). These facilities were made available free of charge until September 30, 2020, the initial date, which was prolonged by the end of October. In order to continue to carry out the activities online in the best conditions, ULBS contacted the Google company to buy the G Suite Enterprise for Education, which has many facilities available, among which the two previously mentioned," the pro-rector of the University, Adrian Pascu, explained.

According to the source, G Suite Enterprise for Education has become functional at the ULBS early this week. The platform can generate reports on originality, it offers access to advanced functions of Google Meet (Live-stream, recordings of video meetings, saves recordings of conferences in Google Drive etc.), it also generates reports on attendance, and people can ask questions and conduct opinion polls in videoconference through it. Moreover, the platform ensures an advanced security system.

The partnership with Google dates back to 2011 and a year later ULBS became the first university in Romania that has access to this platform, migrating all its services from its own services to the G Suite.