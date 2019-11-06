Siegfried Muresan, Adina Valean picked by gov't for Romania's European Commissioner

Siegfried Muresan and Adina Valean are the picks of the Orban Government for Romania's European Commissioner.

The announcement was made Wednesday by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, and the decision was made at a Government meeting also attended by President Klaus Iohannis."After consulting with President Klaus Iohannis, we made the decision together to send to the President of the European Commission two candidates for the position of European Commissioner - they are MEPs Siegfried Muresan and Adina Valean. I can inform you that, according to the legal provisions, I will send to the chairs of both chambers of Parliament a request to approve hearings in the specialist committees of the Romanian Parliament, either of the two candidates or of the candidate to be picked by the President of the European Commission, to be heard at the earliest convenience of the two chambers," Orban said at the end of the Government meeting.