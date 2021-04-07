Signal Iduna reports 27 pct increase in volume of gross written premiums in 2020

The insurance company Signal Iduna Insurance Re-insurance ended 2020 with a 27 pct increase in the volume of gross written premiums compared to the previous year, thus exceeding the value of 120 million lei, informs the company in a press release sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES.

The company remains the leader of the health insurance market, according to the latest report issued by the Financial Supervisory Authority, the quoted document states, agerpres.ro confirms.

The number of insurance contracts in force at the end of 2020 increased by 9 pct compared to 2019, which corresponds to a total of over 190,000 policyholders.

"The year 2020 has accelerated the awareness of the risk and the need for security. More and more people have understood the importance of real support when an unforeseen situation arises, both in terms of the benefits of access to a dedicated medical consultant and the release of the pressure on the personal budget. At the same time, we have seen a growing interest in related services, such as remote medical consultations and second medical opinion, but also in products that provide protection for certain specific diseases, such as cancer," said Tiberiu Maier, CEO of Signal Iduna Insurance Re-insurance.

At the end of last year, the company also launched a telemedicine service, which provides access to telephone or video consultations for many medical specialties.

Signal Iduna, one of the largest financial groups in Germany, began operations in Romania in June 2008, and its portfolio includes private health insurance for families and companies, life insurance, accident insurance. Signal Iduna offers reinsurance solutions, analysis and underwriting advisory services.