A significant earthquake, with a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter scale, occurred on Tuesday evening, at 20:26 local time, in Banat, Arad county, according to the first data made public by the National Research - Development Institute for Earth Physics (INCDFP).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 15 kilometers near the following cities: 11 km southeast of Arad, 42 km north of Timisoara, 68 km south of Bekescsaba, 96 km north of Resita, 99 km east of Szeged. AGERPRES