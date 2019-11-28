Simona Cojocaru - new head of Department for defence policy, planning and international relations

Simona Cojocaru is, starting with Thursday, the new head of the Department for defence policy, planning and international relations of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), a release by this ministry shows.

State Secretary Simona Cojocaru was invested in the position during a ceremony attended by Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca, the deputy of the head of the Army's General Staff, Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu, and State Secretary Danut Sebastian Neculaescu.

"I am sure you will be able to polarize all the positive energy of the young staff that is active in the Department and, together, achieve the current and future objectives. Furthermore, I have the full conviction you will find a communication line that is as coherent and continuous as possible, both inside the structure you lead, as well as with the other structures of the National Defence Ministry," stated Ciuca.

In her turn, Cojocaru thanked for the trust she was granted and gave assurances that the Department she leads will support and fulfill the objectives of the National Defence Ministry using all the advantages she has - professionalism, wit and youth.

"We are analyzing, evaluating and submitting all efforts to ensure for Romania the power to intervene at the decision table of the North Atlantic Alliance and the European Union. We assure you that we will continue the same lines of action and, in order to obtain the best results, we will collaborate, just as well as up to now, with the representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," the new state secretary mentioned.

Simona Cojocaru holds a BA in global economy, being a graduate of the Faculty of International Economic Relations of the Economic Studies Academy, and holds an MA in International Relations and European Integration from the National School for Political and Administrative Studies.

Furthermore, she has graduated several other forms of education in international relations at schools abroad, such as Harvard University, JFK Government School - "Senior Executives in International Security" Programme; Royal Military College, Shrivenham, UK - "European Security"; France - The "Personalités d'avenir de la défense" program, organized by the French Ministry of Defence; USA - "Challenges of US foreign policy. The European Regional Program" - International Visitor Leadership Program, organized by the US Department of Defence.

Simona Cojocaru is working since 1997 in the Department for defence policy, planning and international relations, and between 2013-2015 and 2017-2019 was the director of the Directorate for Defence Policy.