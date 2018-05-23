Simona Halep, best clay court tennis player over last years

Romanian Simona Halep, world number one, is the best clay court tennis player over the last years, according to the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), in a hierarchy published just days before the start of Roland Garros, the only Grand Slam tournament that is played on this surface.

This year Halep has nine victories and three defeats on clay court, being defeated by CoCo Vandeweghe, Karolina Pliskova and Elina Svitolina. She played the final in Rome and the semifinals in Madrid in 2018, was a finalist at Roland Garros last year, she won the Madrid title in 2017 and 2016, had a final in Rome in 2017, the round of sixteen of Roland Garros in 2016, the semifinals in Rome and Stuttgart in 2015.