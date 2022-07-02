Simona Halep eases into the Round of 16 at Wimbledon

The Romanian tennis player Simona Halep has qualified on Saturday for the Round of 16 of the Wimbledon Grand Slam, after easing past the Polish Magdalena Frech 6-4 6-1.

Halep (30 years old, 18 WTA), the No. 16 seed, prevailed in just 66 minutes.

London champion in 2019, Simona Halep, who in 2021 did not participate in Wimbledon, being injured (the 2020 edition was cancelled), thus ticked off her tenth consecutive victory in the Grand Slam on grass, Agerpres.ro informs.

So far, Halep has defeated Frech three times (24 years old, 92 WTA), after previously beating her in 2020, in the quarterfinals in Prague, 6-2 6-0, and this year, in the first round at the Australian Open, 6-4 6-3.

Simona Halep has secured a British pound 190,000 cheque, and in the final she will face the winner between Spaniard Paula Badosa (fourth favourite) and Czech Petra Kvitova (head of the series number 25), double Wimbledon champion (2011, 2014).