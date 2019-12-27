Simona Halep, Horia Tecau - named the best tennis players of Romania in 2019

The winner of the Wimbledon tournament, Simona Halep (WTA's no. 4), and Horia Tecau (ATP's no. 19 in doubles) were named, on Friday night, the best tennis players of Romania in 2019, at the Gala organised by the Romanian Tennis Federation (FRT).

Also, a special award was given to the entire Fed Cup team of Romania (Simona Halep, Irina Begu, Monica Niculescu, Ana Bogdan, Mihaela Buzarnescu, Raluca Olaru, coach - Alina Tecsor, captain - Florin Segarceanu), which played the semifinal of this year's Fed Cup competition.The complete list of prizes awarded at the Romanian Tennis Gala 2019 is the following:Player of the Year - Simona HalepPlayer of the Year - Horia TecauSpecial award - The Fed Cup team of RomaniaSpecial award for 10 years of Davis Cup - Marius CopilSpecial award for the 50th anniversary of the first Davis Cup final played by Romania - Ilie NastaseSenior with the most significant progress in WTA rankings - Patricia TigSenior Coach of the Year - Daniel DobreJunior coach of the year - Alexandru BanciuCoach Career Award - Radu PopescuCoach Career Award - Ioan MacoveciucMale junior of the year - Filip JianuWoman junior of the year - Fatima KeitaThe junior with the most significant progress - Nicholas IonelAlso, the following athletes were awarded for the results they obtained this year: Andreea Mitu, Dan Tomescu, Alexandru Coman, Andrei Firaru, Yannick Alexandrescu, David Carteputreda, Gabriel Ghetu, Sara Popa, Eva Ionescu, Flavian Craciun, Mihai Gaita, Ionuţ Filisan, Cristina Deac, Daniel Danils, Ciprian Anton, Ioan Serban, Elena Ruse, Jaqueline Cristian, Miriam Bulgaru, Georgia Christmas, Andreea Prisacariu and Oana Simion.