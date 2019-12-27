Simona Halep, Horia Tecau - named the best tennis players of Romania in 2019

The winner of the Wimbledon tournament, Simona Halep (WTA's no. 4), and Horia Tecau (ATP's no. 19 in doubles) were named, on Friday night, the best tennis players of Romania in 2019, at the Gala organised by the Romanian Tennis Federation (FRT).Also, a special award was given to the entire Fed Cup team of Romania (Simona Halep, Irina Begu, Monica Niculescu, Ana Bogdan, Mihaela Buzarnescu, Raluca Olaru, coach - Alina Tecsor, captain - Florin Segarceanu), which played the semifinal of this year's Fed Cup competition.
The complete list of prizes awarded at the Romanian Tennis Gala 2019 is the following:
Player of the Year - Simona Halep
Player of the Year - Horia Tecau
Special award - The Fed Cup team of Romania
Special award for 10 years of Davis Cup - Marius Copil
Special award for the 50th anniversary of the first Davis Cup final played by Romania - Ilie Nastase
Senior with the most significant progress in WTA rankings - Patricia Tig
Senior Coach of the Year - Daniel Dobre
Junior coach of the year - Alexandru Banciu
Coach Career Award - Radu Popescu
Coach Career Award - Ioan Macoveciuc
Male junior of the year - Filip Jianu
Woman junior of the year - Fatima Keita
The junior with the most significant progress - Nicholas Ionel
Also, the following athletes were awarded for the results they obtained this year: Andreea Mitu, Dan Tomescu, Alexandru Coman, Andrei Firaru, Yannick Alexandrescu, David Carteputreda, Gabriel Ghetu, Sara Popa, Eva Ionescu, Flavian Craciun, Mihai Gaita, Ionuţ Filisan, Cristina Deac, Daniel Danils, Ciprian Anton, Ioan Serban, Elena Ruse, Jaqueline Cristian, Miriam Bulgaru, Georgia Christmas, Andreea Prisacariu and Oana Simion.