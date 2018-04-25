Simona Halep qualifies for quarter-finals of Stuttgart tournament (WTA)

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world no. 1, qualified Wednesday evening for the quarter-finals of the Stuttgart WTA tournament, featuring prizes worth 816,000 dollars, after defeating Magdalena Rybarikova (Slovakia), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Simona Halep (aged 26) prevailed in one hour and 53 minutes. The Romanian has 4-2 in direct matches against Rybarikova (aged 29, WTA's 18th), winning the last three confrontations, two last year in Toronto and Beijing.Halep managed 4 aces, made 5 double faults, had no less than 34 winners and made 24 unforced errors. Rybarikova recorded only 2 aces, succeeded 19 direct winning shots and committed 22 unprovoked errors.Simona Halep has ensured a 17,334 euro cheque and 100 WTA points, and is due to face the winner between German Laura Siegemund and American CoCo Vandeweghe. Halep lost in Stuttgart the last two years to German Siegemund, in 2016 in the round to sixteen and in 2017 in the semi-finals.

AGERPRES .