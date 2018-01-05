Simona Halep wins Shenzhen Open tournament (WTA)

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world's no.1, won the Shenzhen Open tournament (WTA), on Saturday after defeating Katerina Siniakova (the Czech Republic), with a score of 6-1, 2-6, 6-0.

Halep (aged 26) confirmed her status as world leader and main seed by defeating her opponent in one hour and 13 minutes.

Halep made 3 double errors, while Siniakova (aged 21, WTA's 48th) scored 2 aces and made 5 double errors.

The two players are to face off in the doubles final that will also be played on Saturday between Irina Begu/Simona Halep and Barbora Krejcikova / Katerina Siniakova.

For winning the title in Shenzhen, Simona Halep received a 163,260-US-dollar cheque and 280 WTA points, while Siniakova secured a cheque worth 81,251 US dollars and 180 WTA points. Halep is still ranked first in the official singles rankings of the WTA for another week and she will be the main seed at Australian Open.

Simona Halep played the 28th final of her career, having won so far 16 titles.