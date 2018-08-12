Simona Halep wins the Montreal title (WTA)

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world's number one won the WTA tournament in Montreal, with prizes of 2.82 million USD, on Sunday, after defeating the American tennis player Sloane Stephens, by 7-6 (6) 3-6 6-4.

Halep (26 years old), who in Montreal got the qualification for the Champions Tournament for the fifth time, imposed at the end of a very disputed match that lasted 2 hours and 41 minutes.Simona Halep defeated Stephens (25 years old, WTA #3) for the second time in two months, after the victory of 3-6 6-4 6-1 in the Roland Garros final. The Romanian tennis player now has 7-2 in its direct matches vs the American, the last victory of Sloane against Simona dating back in 2013.Halep grabbed her second Rogers Cup title and was rewarded with a cheque worth 519,480 USD and 900 WTA points, while Stephens received 252,425 USD and 585 points.