Simple motion by PSD in Chamber of Deputies against Finance minister

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has lodged on Wednesday in the plenary sitting of the Chamber of Deputies a simple motion against Public Finance Minister Florin Citu.

"We are lodging the simple motion dubbed 'The Citu virus has infected the national economy', initiated by the deputies of the PSD parliamentary group. Ladies and gentlemen, in any other European country a character who took to his heels in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic and has given up his mandate, as Mr Citu did by submitting his mandate as Prime Minister-designate, would have been kicked out the back door of the politics of any other country in the European Union. In Romania, Mr. Citu remained Minister of Finance, is fighting spies, aliens, and after overcoming all and succeeding in three weeks, a month, to set up a website, we all learned that only one company had accessed a loan on that platform. We have to submit this simple motion. Minister Citu must be dismissed as a matter of urgency and we intend to adopt this motion in the Chamber of Deputies as soon as possible," the leader of the PSD group in the Chamber of Deputies, Alfred Simonis, said.