Sinaia 2018 Summer School celebrates Great Union Centennial, King Mihai I, post-war Romanian exile

The 2nd edition of the Summer School in Sinaia, July 14-19, organized by the Institute for the Investigation of Communist Crimes and the Memory of the Romanian Exile (IICCMER), will be dedicated to the great Union Centennial, King Mihai I and the post-war Romanian exile.

The Summer School is addressed to students, master;s and doctoral students from Romania and the diaspora (Europe), who are involved or wish to get involved in projects about the post-war Romanian exile or related aspects. There will be 14 participants, 8 from Romania and 6 from other European countries, who were able to prove, during a selection process, that they understood the importance of knowing the Romanian exile phenomenon and the life experiences of Romanians who were forced to left the countries out of political reasons before 1989, specified the organizers.The programme includes lectures, workshops, film screenings and other activities meant to increase the participants' interest in the recent history and help them "carry further the historical consciousness among the members of their generation.""This edition's purpose is to recover the history and capitalize on the cultural contribution of the exile and its historical dynamics through the personality of King Mihai I and his involvement in the exile until 1989. The historical realities of the post-war Romanian exile need to be understood as a historical and moral legitimacy from which the diaspora could claim itself," said the organizers,The official opening of the Summer School will take place on Sunday, at the Peles Castle, on which occasion there will presented the "King Mihai I. Loyal to All" volume by Camelia Csiki, published by the Corint publishing house.The Summer School is organized in partnership with the Romanian Cultural Institute and the National Peles Museum.