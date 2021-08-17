 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Six COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours

msn.com
deces covid mort decedat spital pacient autopsie

Another six Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, according to data released on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.

According to GCS, these are three men and three women hospitalised in the counties of Bacau, Constanta, Ialomita, Iasi and Teleorman.

All deaths were recorded in patients who had comorbidities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 34,359 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, Agerpres informs.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.