Six COVID-19 deaths in Romania in last 24 hours

Another six Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, according to data released on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.

According to GCS, these are three men and three women hospitalised in the counties of Bacau, Constanta, Ialomita, Iasi and Teleorman.

All deaths were recorded in patients who had comorbidities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 34,359 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, Agerpres informs.