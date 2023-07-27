Six gold medals for Romania on first day of European Junior and U23 Weightlifting Championships

Romania won six gold medals, on Wednesday, on the first day of the 2023 European Junior and U23 Weightlifting Championships in Bucharest, hosted by the Sports Complex of the University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine.

Mihaela Valentina Cambei (CSM Onesti) won the gold in the 49 kg class, with 90 kg in the snatch event, 105 kg in the clean and jerk and the total with 195 kg, all representing European records, according to the Facebook pages of the Romanian Weightlifting Federation.

Bianca Dumitrescu (CS Farul Constanta) won in Under-23, the 45 kg class, with 63 kg in snatch, 80 kg in vthe clean and jerk and 143 kg in total.

Also in the 45 kg class, Cosmina Pana (CSM Bacau) ranked fourth in the the clean and jerk, with 90 kg, and fifth in the snatch, with 71 kg, and in total, with 161 kg.

Romania's team for European Junior and U23 Weightlifting Championships is made up of 33 athletes, 20 juniors and 13 youth.

At the previous edition of the Championships in Durres (Albania), Romania finished with a tally of 33 medals, of which 9 gold, 14 silver and 10 bronze.AGERPRES