 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Six medals at International Junior Science Olympiad for Romanian pupils

medalii

Romanian pupils obtained two gold medals and four silver medals at the 16th International Junior Science Olympiad, taking place between December 3-12, in Doha, Qatar, the Ministry of Education announces, in a release.

The Romanian pupils that took home gold are Ioana Madalina Caraus (9th grade/ International Informatics Highschool of Bucharest) and Vlad Stefan Oros (9th grade/ Grigore Moisil Theoretical Highschool of Timisoara).

The silver medals were won by Raisa Axenie (10th grade/Tudor Vianu National Informatics College of Bucharest), Stefan Eduard Dolis (Gheorghe Vranceanu National College of Bacau), Mircea Andrei Top (10th grade/ Decebal National College of Deva), and Vlad Iova (10th grade/ Emanoil Gojdu National College of Oradea).

The team was coordinated by Daniela Bogdan (national coordinator and responsible for the discipline 'Chemistry'), professor at the Saint Sava National College of Bucharest, Traian Saitan (responsible for 'Biology', general inspector of the Ministry of Education and Research, and Victor Paunescu (responsible for 'Physics'), professor at the Octav Onicescu National College of Bucharest. Also attending was Adriana Simona Popescu, inspector with the Constanta County School Inspectorate, as an observer.

Over 400 pupils of over 70 countries participated in this year's edition.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.