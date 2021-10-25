Six military hospitals to host Army Day COVID-19 vaccination marathon

The Defence Ministry (MApN) is carrying out on Monday and Tuesday, on the Romanian Army Day, a vaccination marathon called "Together for life, Together for the future!".

The marathon will take place in six military hospitals in Romania that are also regional centres for storing COVID-19 vaccines, according to MApN, agerpres reports.

Anyone who want to get vaccinated will be able to do so 24hrs starting today at 08:00hrs throughout Tuesday, 20:00hrs, in the vaccination centres that operate at: Dr Iacob Czihac Military Emergency Clinical Hospital in Iasi; Dr Constantin Papilian Military Emergency Clinical Hospital in Cluj-Napoca; Dr Alexandru Gafencu Military Emergency Hospital in Constanta; Dr Stefan Odobleja Military Emergency Clinical Hospital in Craiova; Regina Maria Military Emergency Hospital in Brasov; and Dr. Victor Popescu Military Emergency Clinical Hospital in Timisoara.The vaccination process for people who have already made appointments these days through the electronic platform will take place normally, according to existing appointments.