Six Romanian crews advance to World Rowing Championships at Racice finals

Six Romanian crews progressed on Thursday to World Rowing Championships at Racice finals (the Czech Republic), after the women's eight (W8+) crew secured a spot on Tuesday in the A final, told Agerpres.

Ionela Cozmiuc won the lightweight women's single sculls first semi-final in 7:42.07.

Ioana Vrinceanu and Denisa Tilvescu won semi-final A/B1 of the women's pair (W2-) race in 7:11.04.

Marius Cozmiuc and Sergiu Bejan took second place in the men's pair (M2-) semi-final A/B1, clocking in at 6:28.94, after the UK team 6:28:57.

Madalina Beres, Amalia Beres, Magdalena Rusu and Roxana Anghel came in second in the women's four (W4-) semi-final A/B2, in 6:46.14.

Mihaita Tiganescu, Mugurel Semciuc, Stefan Berariu, and Forin Lehaci, finished second in the men's four (M4-) semi-finals A/B1 in 6:03.06.

Also progressing to the finals on Saturday is Romania's men's quadruple sculls M4x crew made up of Mihai Chiruta, Ciprian Tudosa, Ioan Prundeanu and Marian Enache, after taking second place in the SA/B2 semi-final, in 5:49.85.

Andrei-Sebastian Cornea and Cristian-Ionut Cojocaru took second place in the men's pair semi-final C/D 06:35.19 and will compete in semifinal C.

Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis will be competing on Friday for a place in the women's double sculls (W2x) final, on the same day Romania's men's eight (M8+) crew will compete in the repechage.

Women's four crew (Elena Logofatu, Cristina Druga, Ioana Morosan, Patricia Cires) will also compete in C final.

Romania has lined up 11 boats and 35 rowers for the World Rowing Championships in Racice.