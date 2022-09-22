Six Romanian crews progress to World Rowing Championships at Racice finals

Romanian rowers on Thursday progressed to three women's race and three men's race finals at the World Rowing Championships at Racice, the Czech Republic, joining the women's eight (W8+) crew.

Ionela Cozmiuc won the lightweight women's single sculls (LW1x) semi-final A/B1 in 7:42.07.

Ioana Vrinceanu and Denisa Tilvescu won semi-final A/B1 of the women's pair (W2-) race in 7:11.04.

Marius Cozmiuc and Sergiu Bejan took second place in the men's pair (M2-) semi-final A/B1, clocking in at 6:28.94, but still advanced to the finals on Saturday.

Madalina Beres, Amalia Beres, Magdalena Rusu and Roxana Anghel came in second in the women's four (W4-) semi-final A/B2, in 6:46.14, but still advanced to the finals on Saturday.

Mihaita Tiganescu, Mugurel Semciuc, Stefan Berariu, and Forin Lehaci, finished second in the men's four (M4-) semi-finals A/B1 in 6:03.06, but still advanced to the final.

Also progressing to the finals on Saturday is Romania's men's quadruple sculls M4x) crew made up of Mihai Chiruta, Ciprian Tudosa, Ioan Prundeanu and Marian Enache, after taking second place in the SA/B2 semi-final, in 5:49.85.

Romania's women's eight (W8+) crew composed of Magdalena Rusu, Iuliana Buhus, Adriana Ailincai, Maria Tivodariu, Madalina Beres, Amalia Beres, Ioana Vrinceanu, Denisa Tilvescu and Victoria Stefania Petreanu, had qualified on Tuesday for the final scheduled for Sunday.

Olympic champions Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis will be competing on Friday for a place in the women's double sculls (W2x) final, on the same day Romania's men's eight (M8+) crew will compete in the repechage.

Romania has lined up 11 boats and 35 rowers for the World Rowing Championships in Racice. AGERPRES