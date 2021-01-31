Sixth victim, a 70-year-old man

The sixth victim after the fire at the "Matei Bals" Institute is a 70-year-old man, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday, rectifying an initial information, according to which it was a 58-year-old woman.

"We are rectifying the information. This is a 70-year-old man, CPAP-dependent (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure - sleep therapy device - editor's note), without injuries caused by fire, intubated. The 58-year-old woman is in serious condition. Both families were informed of the patients' situation," the Health Ministry pointed out.

Initially, the Ministry of Health had announced in a press release that the sixth death from the fire is that of a 58-year-old woman, transferred to the University Hospital, who was in serious condition, being intubated, with a severe COVID-19 pneumonia, inhalation of smoke and burns on 2% of the body surface.

The fire at "Matei Bals" broke out on Friday, around 5.00 am, and patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in the pavilion. Three patients died charred and a fourth victim died after resuscitation failed. Later, another person was found dead in a bathroom, and a 70-year-old man died on Saturday.