Ski instructors of Mountain Gendarmerie to give free ski lessons for children at Cota 2000 in Sinaia

partie

Ski instructors of the Mountain Gendarmerie will give free lessons for children who want to learn how to ski, 13-16 February and 20-23 February, between 10:00hrs and 13:00hrs.

According to a press release of the Romanian Gendarmerie sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the "Ski for free for children" campaign will take place on the ski slope at Cota 2000 in Sinaia and children between the ages of 4 and 18 can participate.

The basic rules of skiing will be taught for groups of children, for 3 hours, every day of the campaign.

Every child must have complete age-appropriate ski equipment.

