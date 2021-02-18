 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Slovenian Nika Kriznar, new World Cup leader at female ski jumping, after victory in Rasnov

Nika Kriznar

Slovenian Nika Kriznar is the new World Cup leader in women's ski jumping, after winning, Thursday, the first competition which took place in Rasnov, central Brasov county, according to AGERPRES.

Kriznar had a total of 235.7 points, after jumps of 92 and 91 meters, being followed by Japanese Sara Takanashi, with 232.9 (88 and 93.5 meters), while third place was taken by Norwegian Silje Opseth, with 230.1 points (85 and 95.5 meters).

Romanian Daniela Haralambie, with 79.6 points (75.5 meters) finished the first leg on the 31st place and did not qualify for the finals.

On Friday, at the World Cup in Rasnov, there will be a male competition, and Saturday there will be a mixed teams competition.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.