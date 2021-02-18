Slovenian Nika Kriznar, new World Cup leader at female ski jumping, after victory in Rasnov

Slovenian Nika Kriznar is the new World Cup leader in women's ski jumping, after winning, Thursday, the first competition which took place in Rasnov, central Brasov county, according to AGERPRES.

Kriznar had a total of 235.7 points, after jumps of 92 and 91 meters, being followed by Japanese Sara Takanashi, with 232.9 (88 and 93.5 meters), while third place was taken by Norwegian Silje Opseth, with 230.1 points (85 and 95.5 meters).

Romanian Daniela Haralambie, with 79.6 points (75.5 meters) finished the first leg on the 31st place and did not qualify for the finals.

On Friday, at the World Cup in Rasnov, there will be a male competition, and Saturday there will be a mixed teams competition.