Slowed down traffic on Metro Line 2 Berceni - Pipera Monday morning

metrou

Subway trains movement on Metro Line 2 Berceni - Pipera was conducted with difficulty on Monday morning, after a person claimed didn't feel good in the Victoriei Square station, informs Metrorex. 

"One person was taken ill. According to the procedures, the train stopped at the platform. The person came around after about 10 minutes. The train traffic is normal now" the company said. 

On the same line, last Thursday, traffic was difficult for about 30 minutes, following a voltage drop in the path at Victoriei Square subway station. 

"Today [e.n. - Thursday], at 18:20 hrs as a result of a voltage drop in the path at Victoriei Square subway station, there is a single traffic lane between Romana Square and Pipera," Metrorex informed at 18:35 hrs.

Later, at 18:50 hrs, the company announced that traffic had returned to normal.

