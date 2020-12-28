SMEs Council: Government takes over our proposal for raising minimum wage to 2,300 RON

Prime-Minister Florin Citu supported on Monday, within the National Tripartite Council, the proposal of raising the minimum wage to 2,300 RON as of 2021, declared on Monday, for AGERPRES, the chairman of the National Council of Small and Medium Sized Private Enterprises in Romania - (CNIPMMR), Florin Jianu.

"From what the Prime Minister expressed, he took over our proposal of raising minimum wage by 3%, from 2,230 RON to 2,300 RON, which will cover the inflation rate and a part of productivity, or nearly double the inflation rate, which was somewhere at 1.8%. This was also their proposal, now they will have to make a firm decision," said the leader of employers' association.

The gross minimum wage is currently established at the level of 2,230 RON.

Also, the Prime Minister agreed with freezing the fine point to 145 RON.

The leadership of the Government and employers' association and unions met on Monday at the Government's headquarters, within the National Tripartite Council, to discuss about the standard of living and raising the gross minimum wage for next year.