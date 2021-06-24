SMFN head: Debates for finding best solutions for development of Romanian Naval Forces

Chief of Staff of the Naval Forces (SMFN), Rear Admiral Mihai Panait, declared on Thursday, at the opening of the conference "New concepts, technologies and equipment for the development of the Romanian Naval Forces", that the objectives pursued during the event are aimed at evaluating the challenges in the Black Sea areal, the potential of using unmanned systems, presenting the main modernization projects, for the successful fulfillment of the missions, given that our country is a member of NATO and of the European Union.

"We wanted to organize such a conference, for the first time in the history of the Romanian Naval Forces, to develop knowledge. To develop knowledge in this challenging field, in this new field, with a view to finding the best solutions for the development of the Romanian Naval Forces. (...) At its first edition, this conference (...) is part of a series of events that offer us the opportunity to meet and discuss the future of the field in which we work with people of great quality, with professionals. The objectives pursued during the conference proceedings are aimed at assessing the challenges in the Black Sea areal and the potential of using unmanned systems, the presentation of the main projects for the modernization of naval platforms and combat equipment for the Romanian Naval Forces, included under the program 'Romanian Army 2026 - 2040', for the successful fulfillment of the missions deriving from the naval, fluvial and maritime interests of Romania and from our country's status as a member state of the North Atlantic Alliance and of the European Union," said the SMFN representative.

According to him, the Romanian Naval Forces must constantly adapt and develop given that "the nature of the security and operational environment is in a continuous dynamic, under the influence of many factors, including those of a technological nature, and this dynamic brings with it a series of challenges that force us to constantly transform and adapt in order to be able to successfully fulfill our missions".

The head of SMFN considers that the moment of the conference in Constanta is opportune, taking into account the recent discussions on NATO concepts related to defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.

The Naval Forces organizes, between June 24 and 25, at the Mircea cel Batran Naval Academy in Constanta, the first edition of the conference "New concepts, technologies and equipment for the development of the Romanian Naval Forces", so as to ensure a forum for debate about the projection of the evolution of the Romanian Naval Forces, in the medium and long term, in accordance with the security context in the Black Sea region, the representatives of the institutions said.

The Scientific Conference takes place in hybrid format, some of the participants being physically present in the "Vice Admiral Ioan Coanda" Hall of the "Mircea cel Batran" Naval Academy, and some of the other guests participate online, in video-conferencing system, for the observance of sanitary measures.