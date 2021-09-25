SMURD - 31 years of existence/ DSU: Visible performance is result of teamwork'

The Mobile Emergency, Reanimation and Extrication Service - SMURD is celebrating on Saturday 31 years of existence.

"For 31 years the integrated system for emergency response has continuously transformed, has evolved, being always oriented to responding promptly and efficiently to the needs of citizens. The visible performances are the results of teamwork, dedication and sacrifice, innate values meant to support the most precious words of saviours 'So others may live!'", writes the Department for Emergency Situations on its Facebook page.

According to the quoted source, SMURD is "the engine that since the beginning, since the first intervention in Targu Mures, has refused to stop and even more alertly, because at the base it is fueled by the colleagues who have dedicated their lives to saving their kind., Agerpres informs.

"31 years for people. Today, tomorrow, always ... so others may live," the DSU concludes.