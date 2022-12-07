So far, no Romanian citizens have requested assistance following railway accident in Catalonia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs specifies that no requests for consular assistance have been received until now from Romanian citizens at the level of the Consulate General of Romania in Barcelona, after the MAE took notice, based on publicly available information, of a railway accident that occurred in the morning of December 7, 2022, at the Moncada y Reixac station in Catalonia, resulting in the injury of 75 people, told Agerpres.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the representatives of the Consulate General undertook, as an emergency, steps with the Spanish authorities, in order to obtain official information regarding the citizenship, identity and state of health of the affected persons.

Romanian citizens can request consular assistance at the telephone numbers of the Consulate General of Romania in Barcelona: +34 934 181 535; +34 934 344 223; +34 934 340 220, the calls being forwarded to the Contact and Support Center of Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by Call Center operators on an around the clock basis. Moreover, Romanian citizens who face a difficult, special, urgent situation have at their disposal the consulate's emergency telephone number: +34 661 547 853.