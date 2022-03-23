Social Democrat Ciolacu: It's absolutely necessary we rapidly increase Romania's energy capacity

PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu on Wednesday states it is absolutely necessary to rapidly increase Romania's energy capacity, especially the production of cheap and clean energy, Agerpres reports.

"The PSD draft on the completion of abandoned hydropower plants has been adopted in Parliament today. It is absolutely necessary to rapidly increase Romania's energy capacity, especially the production of cheap and clean energy. Romania can no longer afford to lose energy investments of hundreds of millions, public money, in the current context of energy deficit, which triggered this surge in prices. This project allows the following major investments to be resumed and completed: Rastolita - a hydropower plant that is 92pct built and for which more than 200 million euros have been spent, producing over 9000 MWH per month, Valea Jiului - Bumbesti hydropower plants - 90pct built, Dumitra - 98pct built, an investment worth more than 155 million euros, until now, which can bring over 21,000 of MWH, every month," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.He added that more than 300,000 homes could be supplied with electricity at all times through the production of these hydropower plants.The plenary sitting of the Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday adopted a draft that stipulates investment objectives for the building of hydropower facilities under construction with a percentage of completion higher than 60pct are considered projects of major public interest and national security and safety and will be put into operation until December 31, 2025.