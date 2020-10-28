 
     
Social-Democrat leader Ciolacu challenges PNL experts to Covid debate with PSD pundits

captura Facebook
Marcel Ciolacu

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu suggested on Wednesday a debate between the Social-Democrat and National Liberal Party's experts on ways to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The health and safety of the Romanians are paramount. Nothing is more important than that. All the measures in the PSD plan to combat the pandemic are conceived by experts, not by imposters and ignoramuses like those of the National Liberal Party (PNL). These are hands-on, coherent measures that will help Romania overcome this crisis and come back stronger. Therefore I challenge today the current rulers to a debate - PSD experts versus PNL experts. PSD's measures to fight the pandemic versus PNL's measures," Ciolacu said in a video message on Facebook, mentioning that he spoke with doctor Alexandru Rafila, who is ready for the debate.

