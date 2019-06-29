Social Democrat Party Congress starts

The extraordinary congress of the Social Democrat Party (PSD) in which the chair, the executive chair and the secretary general of the party will be elected has started on Saturday at the Palace Hall.

Among the guests is Alliance of Liberals and Democrats chair Calin Popescu Tariceanu. Around 4,000 delegates are present.The plenary session was opened by the chair of the PSD National Council, Mihai Fifor.According to the agenda, the interim chair of the PSD, Viorica Dancila, will hold a speech, proposals to modify the statute of the party will be made, followed by debates regarding the election of the party's new leadership: chair, executive chair, and secretary general.The PSD National Executive Committee validated on Friday the candidacies for the party leadership positions, set down the agenda of the congress and the statute modifications.The four candidates for the position of the PSD chair are: Viorica Dancila, Ecaterina Andronescu, Serban Nicolae and Liviu Plesoianu. For the executive chair role the candidacies are Daniel Suciu, Daniel Florea, Sorin Bota and Eugen Teodorovici. For the secretary general position the candidacies are Mihai Fifor, Codrin Stefanescu, Gabriel Petrea, Rodica Nassar and Felix Stroe.