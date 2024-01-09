Solar Energy Bucharest Summit to take place April 3 - 4 at Parliament Palace

Over a thousand company representatives from 20 countries and some 50 exhibitors are expected at the 3rd edition of the Solar Energy Bucharest Summit taking place April 3 - 4 at the Bucharest Palace of Parliament, told Agerpres.

The conference and expo event is an opportunity for participants to explore a diverse range of solar products and services presented in the exhibition, from advances in photovoltaic systems to innovations in solar panel efficiency.

Solar Energy Bucharest Summit is the only international solar energy event organized in Romania in 2024, where the following attendee categories are expected: government representatives and local authorities involved in the development of energy policies; local distributors and importers; companies from the energy sector, suppliers of solar technologies and investors in solar energy generation capacities; large energy consumers; non-specialized investors in the production of energy from solar panels: retailers, factory owners and farmers; owners of land and real estate compounds; installers of photovoltaic systems.

"In 2024, the fast-paced growth of investments in renewable energy will continue by commissioning new capacities. Romania is part of the eligible beneficiaries of the Modernization Fund, which has a budget of approximately 14 billion euros for projects in the field. Under the REPowerEU chapter, the European Commission has approved for Romania 1.2 billion euros for prosumer development starting in 2024," the organizers of the event said.

The summit is organized by Creative Communication with the support of the Employers' Organization of Romanian Renewable Energy Producers (PATRES) and the Middle East Solar Investors Association (MESIA).