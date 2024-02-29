Solidaritatea Sanitara Federation continuing protest schedule

The Solidaritatea Sanitara Federation is continuing its schedule of protests, Solidaritatea Sanitara Federation vice president Gabriel Predica told AGERPRES on Thursday, explaining that one of the reasons is that the Government did not invite the union representatives to talks.

According to Predica, on Thursday, between 12,00 and 12,30, the members of the healthworkers' federation will picket hospitals in the country.Referring to the draft emergency ordinance that provides for an increase in the salaries of healthcare staff, which was read in first reading at Wednesday's meeting of the Government, Predica explained the draft only provides for increases in the base salary, however, he maintains, it does not provide "an increase in compensations in terms of working conditions bonus and non-working days, for shifts, or night hours, which will make the continuation of the medical act impossible, as there would be no motivation.Gabriel Predica said that the next protest is scheduled on March 11.