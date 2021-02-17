Solidaritatea Sanitara Federation: No more than 60 pct of health personnel given jab, not 90 pct

The percentage of employees in the health system who have been vaccinated so far is 55-60 percent, and not 90 percent, the co-president of the Solidaritatea Sanitara (Sanitary Solidarity) Federation in Romania, Radu Vasile, told AGERPRES on Wednesday, before the start of the protest action organized by the union in front of the Government headquarters.

"Let's accept that a maximum of 55-60 percent might be [vaccinated].That's how many were given the jab in the health system. At the meeting with the minister we asked that the vaccination centers in the hospitals remain functional. They are being disbanded, they are being closed. The priming dose is no longer administered, the booster shot is given to those who have received their first jab. Now there are many employees who have not been able to go get vaccinated, that is, they were post-COVID, after that one needs a period of a few months, they are past that period, now they would like to be vaccinated.The answer was yes, you can get vaccinated, register on the platform. I have a colleague who signed up on the platform and was scheduled in April. That means that neither the medical staff will be able to benefit from the maximum number of vaccinated people. I did not understand the reason for closing the vaccination centers in the hospitals. They have no costs, the staff who carry out the vaccinations are the hospital staff. (...) It is not natural that we cannot continue to vaccinate those in the system that want that, because the vaccination centers will no longer function, close their activity after the booster shot. Those vaccinated in the first phase close the booster shot and that's it. Mistakes were made in the way the propaganda in relation to vaccination for hospital staff was conducted. The percentage of those vaccinated is not 80-90 percent. Let's say 55-60%, if that many. In specific cases, yes, you can say that there is a hospital with 80-85 percent of staff vaccinated. But when we talk about nationwide, the 90 percent percentage is not real," said Radu Vasile.

On the other hand, the leader of the Solidaritatea Sanitara Federation criticized the allocation for the current year of a lower budget for the Ministry of Health than the budget allocated last year.

The president of the Solidaritatea Sanitara Federation criticized the Government for the lack of social dialogue, saying "We have been asking for a reduction of working hours in that spacesuit for a year. It is horrific to stay in it for 12 hours".

Among the demands of the trade union organization are: increasing the budget allocation for health; observance of the rights gained, in the context in which "the Government's intention to reduce wages by eliminating food allowance, cutting bonuses and eliminating holiday vouchers shows that the current power is completely indifferent to the efforts and sacrifices of health workers," maintains the trade union organization.