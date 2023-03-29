Solidarity contribution is established, provisions for determining share of energy activities in turnover

The Chamber of Deputies adopted, on Wednesday, the draft law establishing the solidarity contribution for companies that are active in the extraction of crude oil, natural gas, coal, the manufacture of coke oven products and products obtained for oil refining, by introducing provisions regarding the determination of the share in the turnover of these activities.

The draft law for the approval of the Government's Emergency Ordinance no. 186/2022 regarding some measures to implement Council Regulation (EU) 2022/1854 of October 6, 2022 regarding an emergency intervention to address the problem of high energy prices was adopted with 178 votes "for" and 71 abstentions, told Agerpres.

The report of the select committees shows that the draft law establishes the solidarity contribution as a common and coordinated measure at the level of the European Union which allows, in the spirit of solidarity, the generation of additional income for the national authorities to provide financial support to households and businesses affected by the increase in energy prices.