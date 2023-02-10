 
     
Solving problem of stray dogs, done through sterilization and education, not euthanasia

Adevarul
caini agresivi

Solving the problem of stray dogs is done through sterilization, adoption and education, not through euthanasia, the president of the Ilfov County Council (CJ) Hubert Thuma said on Thursday.

Thuma specified, in a post on Facebook, that he had a discussion with the mayors in Ilfov County about several topics, among which was the handling of stray dogs, establishing that the mayors, through the local police, will inform the owners of animals about their legal obligations, and the town halls whose budget allows will carry out free sterilization campaigns, including microchipping.

According to Hubert Thuma, in 2022, CJ Ilfov sterilized 3,071 animals of common breed, dogs and cats, free of charge, with the help of non-governmental organizations in the field of animal protection and continues this year as well. Details can be obtained at phone number 0751.235.009.

He mentioned that the institution he represents ran information campaigns on the benefits of animal sterilization and promoting animal adoption, as well as educational initiatives in schools.AGERPRES

