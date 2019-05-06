Some 7,000 fans sing with Lenny Kravitz in Cluj-Napoca

About 7,000 fans sang together with Lenny Kravitz on Monday, and applauded him at the first concert that the artist held in Cluj-Napoca in the Polyvalent Hall.

Thank you, friends! It's so wonderful to be here, thank you for your love. (...) You sing marvelously, you sing from your heart, the artist said in the cheers of the audience.Lenny Kravitz decided to return to Romania after the 2008 concert, held in Bucharest, and to give the Romanians an unforgettable evening.We have to connect with ourselves before we connect with others. Neither money, nor possessions, but time is the gift. Follow your instinct, your heart! We each have our little universe to work upon, said the artist in front of the spectators who filled the Polyvalent Hall in Cluj-Napoca.Lenny Kravitz, for the first time on a stage in Transylvania, was present in Cluj-Napoca to promote his new album, Raise Vibration, and the fans listened among others to hits like "Are You Gonna Go My Way", If You Cannot Say No"," I Belong To You "," Fly Away "and" American Woman".The concert in Cluj-Napoca is part of the European segment of the Raise Vibration World Tour, which started on April 26, 2019. The tournament includes performances in 16 countries on the continent, including France, Germany, Belgium, Italy, Finland, Denmark, Poland, Slovenia, Bulgaria and Romania.Annahstasia Enuke performed in the opening of his concert at the Polyvalent Hall in Cluj-Napoca.