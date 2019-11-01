SoNoRo XIV DaDa Festival, one of most daring editions

The 14th edition of the SoNoRo Festival debuts on Friday evening, at 7:00 pm, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, shows a press release issued to AGERPRES.

The repertoire of the opening concert will be classic, but with a touch of humor and will contain the famous ballad of composer Ciprian Porumbescu, along with the special composition of John Cage, 4'33 '', as well as works by the classical music giants such as Ludwig van Beethoven or Franz Schubert.

"Today we are launching one of the most daring editions of the SoNoRo Festival and we invite the public to follow us on a Dadaist adventure. We have tried to convey this liberation from the classic canon and a new musical perspective with Dadaist touches through all the promotion materials of this edition, either it was about the overall graphics of the communication materials or the video spot. We hope that we have managed to convey the message eloquently and that we will convince as many people as possible to say DaDa! to our proposals," says Diana Ketler, artistic director of the SoNoRo Festival.

For ten days, 1-10 November, the public in Bucharest will be able to attend a collage of chamber music concerts, book presentations, visual art exhibitions, film screenings, and also a party where the musicians will become hosts, ''in an experiment meant to cut chamber music from its classical context, for a unique and exciting effect.''

The SoNoRo Festival will then move, for two days to Sibiu (11-12 November) and for five days to Cluj-Napoca (13-17 November).

A cultural project funded by the Ministry of Culture and National Identity, the SoNoRo Festival, established in 2006, brought chamber music to the forefront of Romanian cultural life and included the Romanian music stage in a network of high-profile European festivals. In addition to traditional partnerships with festivals in Italy, Latvia, Germany, England, Israel and Japan, SoNoRo has performed in some of the world's most renowned venues, such as Wigmore Hall in London, Konzerthaus in Vienna, YMCA in Jerusalem and Carnegie Hall in New York.