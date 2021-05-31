 
     
Sorana Cirstea qualifies for second round at Roland Garros

ava7.com
sorana cirstea

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea confirmed her good shape lately and qualified for the second round of the Roland Garros tournament, on Monday, in Paris, by defeating British Johanna Konta, the 19th seed, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Cirstea (31 years old, 54 WTA), finalist on Saturday in Strasbourg, won after one hour and 30 minutes in the second Grand Slam tournament of the year.

Cirstea secured a check for 84,000 euros and 70 WTA points.

The next opponent of the Romanian will be the Belgian Alison van Uytvanck or the Italian Martina Trevisan.

Cirstea is the second Romanian to reach Roland Garros in the second round, after Ana Bogdan. Patricia Tig was defeated in the first round by Naomi Osaka, and the Japanese will now play versus Ana Bogdan.

Also on Monday, Mihaela Buzarnescu is scheduled to play in the first round, against the Dutchwoman Arantxa Rus, and Irina Begu, against the American Serena Williams.

Irina Bara will also play in the first round, against the Australian Astra Sharma.

