SOURCE - Mircea Geoana and Vasile Dinu, new options for European commissioner

New names appeared in the race for the position of European commissioner from Romania via PSD and Cotroceni.

Romania will face an unprecedented situation in July: European Commissioner Corina Cretu was elected to the European Parliament for Pro Romania and if she takes over her mandate, she has to quit the post in the European Commission. The problem is that until October, when the new European Commissioners are to be elected, Romania will remain without an European commissioner.

One alternative is that Rovana Plumb can be proposed to interim the European Commissioner and then be proposed as European Commissioner on a full mandate, but the Social Democrats fear that if they give up the MEPs, there is a risk of a government change by autumn and then she loses her mandate as European MEP and does not receive the position of European Commissioner, sources from PSD told STIRIPESURSE.RO.

In PSD, Eugen Teodorovici's name is also mentioned as European Commissioner, even though he said he was not interested in the post. A black ball for him is the critical statements regardind the EU, while Rovana Plumb has the situation in the 'Belina' case that needs to be solved.

Former PSD leader Mircea Geoana is a new name that has recently appeared in the PSD as an option for the European Commissioner from Romania, the quoted sources say.

Also, on the list of wishful people, is the former Deputy Prime Minister Vasile Dinu, who would also have support from Cotroceni for the European commissioner position, political sources say.