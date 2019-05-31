Sovereign Pontiff: We need to help each other not to surrender to seduction of hate culture, individualism

Globalisation contributed to uprooting the peoples' values, on Friday said Pope Francis, stressing that the people need not to surrender to "the seduction of the hate culture and individualism".

"Many have benefitted from the technological progress and economic welfare, but the most remained inexorably excluded, while the globalisation that imposes conformation contributed to the uprooting of the values of the peoples, weakening the ethics and the cohabitation, polluted in the last years by an overwhelming feeling of fear that often artistically intensified, leads to shutdown and hatred. We need to help each other not to surrender to the seduction of the hate culture and individualism which although is not that ideological as it used to be in the atheist persecution times, it still is more convincing and not less materialistic. It often recommends as a means of development what shows up immediate and resolvable, but in fact it is indifferent and superficial," Pope Francis said at his meeting with the Permanent Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church at the Patriarchal Palace.

The Pontiff emphasised that the fragility of bonds that leads to the people's isolation has repercussions in particular upon the family and that the difficulties must be faced by "the wish to communicate Jesus Resurrected, the core of hope".

Pope Francis said that a good example is given by the Romanian orthodox communities that collaborate very well with many Catholic dioceses in Western Europe where they operate.

He conveyed his and the Catholic Church's affection, friendship and prayer.

"Let us walk together to new Pentecost. The trail waiting for us is leading from Easter to Pentecost: from the pascal dawn of the unity, arisen here 20 years ago, we have kicked off on our trail to new Pentecost. For the disciples, the Easter meant the beginning of a new road from where fear and uncertainty had not vanished yet. This lasted until the Pentecost when gathered around the Holy Mother of Our Lord, the apostles in one Spirit and in the diversity and richness of languages have confessed the Risen One through word and life. We go on on our way from the certainty to having a brother next to us until the sharing of faith based on the resurrection of the same Christ. From Easter to Pentecost: a time to get together in prayer under the protection of the Holy Mother of our Lord, to invoke the Holy Spirit for one another. Let the Holy Spirit renew us, the Holy Spirit who rejects uniformity and loves to shape unity in its most beautiful and harmonious diversity. I renew here my gratitude and assure you of my and the Catholic Church's affection, friendship and prayer," was the message of the Pontiff.