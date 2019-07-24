'Space Adventure' travelling exhibition officially opens in Bucharest

The "Space Adventure" travelling exhibition mounted by the United States Space & Rocket Center and the NASA Visitor Center, opened officially on Tuesday at Romexpo, C3 Pavilion, Bucharest.

Covering almost 2,500 square meters, with over 100 unique exhibits, the exhibition presents the history of conquering space, giving visitors a chance to take a virtual trip in space.US Space & Rocket Center representative Giorgiu Castagnera told AGERPRES that visitors can try six space flight simulators and interactive games, and that the exhibition showcases 55 original objects.He added that visitors should read all of the descriptions because some of the objects on display are original elements of larger objects - because the bigger pieces could not be displayed as they would have taken much more space - and they can find out what they were used for. There is also a replica of the Apollo 17 command module that still contains original parts that were actually used on the mission.Cristian Roman, senior editor of the Stiinta si Tehnica magazine said the "Space Adventure" visitors will have "an emotional journey full of places where you can stop and meditate on things that have happened or are about to happen.""'Space Adventure' is an extraordinary exhibition that illustrates the conquest of the outer space by humans. At the entrance history meets you in a rendezvous with Jules Verne, who, through his famous novel 'From the Earth to the Moon' captured the imagination of many younger generations; there are pages from the book's first edition, and there is also a model of the rocket that Verne's mind could see travel to the Moon. Moving on, the visitors discover the fathers of the rocket technology - Hermann Oberth, Robert Goddard, Wernher von Von Braun, Konstantin Tsiolkovsky, and Sergei Korolev. There are very interesting bits of information about each of them. Then the space conquest history starts. One will meet Sputnik, Yuri Gagarin, real-life mock-ups, then the Gemini, Mercury, and Apollo missions. There are also original items and mock-ups of objects that travelled to the Moon. It is worthwhile to note Alan Shepard's golf club he used for playing golf on the Moon (...) And little by little one arrives to our days, with new rocket launchers that will be used by Americans to send astronauts into the outer space, to the Moon, and then to Mars. We also have a 1:1 replica of the Orion module that will shelter those who will leave to the space," Roman told AGERPRES.He said the exhibition is based on a collection of space exploration objects, attempting to explain the technological processes underlying these achievements, and bringing to the fore the people who made everything possible.Among the exhibits are original cosmic particles, pieces and models of satellites, astronaut costumes and accessories, meteoric particles, as well as costumes from science fiction films, among them Darth Vader's in "Star Wars."The lunar rock and the work of Dr Wernher Von Braun on display come directly from the US Space & Rocket Center's archives.The exhibition is open at Romexpo C3 Pavilion throughout October 15.