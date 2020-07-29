Spain's 6th International Festival of Architecture and Design 'Concentrico' to see first Romanian participation

"Fiesta", an installation designed and built by architects Attila Kim and Bogdan Ciocodeica, is Romania's first participation in the International Festival of Architecture and Design "Concentrico" that takes place in Logrono, in the Spanish region La Rioja.

The sixth "Concentrico" Festival will run between September 3 - 6, with the Romanian Cultural Institute in Madrid as a partner. Romania's participation is sponsored by the Union of Romanian Architects, a release informs.

The installation conceived by the Romanian architects will be mounted in Plaza del Revellin, in front of the Parliament of La Rioja, and will remain there as a symbol that brings together in celebration all the members of the Logrono multicultural community.

Romania's participation in 'Concentrico' sees two of its most famous architects, Attila Kim and Bogdan Ciocodeica, propose an installation - 'Fiesta', which links design to social life, reflecting the multiculturalism of the city of Logrono. This way the design also conveys a message and values that should be more present in public spaces, says Javier Pena-Ibanez, director of the 'Concentrico' Festival.

The two masterminds of the "Fiesta" project explain that beyond the obvious purposes of accommodating traffic and regardless of the size of a settlement, public space should be about bringing people together and celebrating moments from the past and present of a community's life. The quality of this common space directly influences the individuals' interactions as a group, and has the power to generate civic cohesion, offering the possibility of communication between individuals of a various communities, which leads to better understanding, acceptance and respect between various environments and cultural values.

"We are particularly honored by the invitation launched by Concentrico's organizers to the Romanian Cultural Institute for the development of the concept of a first Romanian installation within the festival, and by the collaboration with the Union of Romanian Architects, which has led to our idea of an installation being selected," says architect Bogdan Ciocodeica.