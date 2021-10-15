Spanish Embassy launches second campaign to promote literature at the subway

The Spanish Embassy in Bucharest, with the support of Metrorex and Polirom Publishing House, launches the second campaign meant to promote literature in the Capital City's subway network, with illustrated literary texts to be display on the 1st and 2nd subway lines, starting on Friday.

The selected fragments are extracted from the works of well-known contemporary Spanish writers and interpreted by three illustrators from Spain and Romania, informs the diplomatic mission.

Through the "Attention, the books are opening!" campaign, implemented for the second consecutive year in Romania, the initiative to promote Spanish literature among the general public is being developed. The project offers travelers the opportunity to experience short moments of reading, arousing their curiosity for the selected works and creating the illusion of "a journey in a journey," says the same source.

Bucharesters and visitors to the Capital City are thus invited to enjoy Spanish literature and these beautiful illustrations in a less usual space, following the model of a unique cultural project held annually in Madrid.

The subway becomes thus a place where literature and visual arts meet to encourage reflection and curiosity for reading, says the Spanish Embassy.

The campaign features excerpts from the works of three world-renowned Spanish writers such as Carlos Ruiz Zafon, one of the most widely read authors, who died in June 2020, Arturo Perez Reverte and Maria Duenas.

The posters draw attention especially due to the illustrations that accompany the fragments, which are inspired from the respective works. For this edition, the illustrators selected were the Spaniards David de las Heras and Eva Vazquez and the Romanian Miruna Radovici.

This project was born in Madrid in 1997, at the initiative of the Publishers' Association, with the support of Metro de Madrid, the state-owned company that manages the subway network in the Spanish Capital City, Agerpres informs.