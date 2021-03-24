Spanish Navy Admiral General, on official visit to Romania, meets counterpart Petrescu

The Chief of the Defense Staff (SMAp), Lieutenant General Daniel Petrescu, is meeting on Wednesday, at the headquarters of the Ministry of National Defense (MApN), with his counterpart from the Kingdom of Spain, Admiral Teodoro Esteban Lopez, who began on Tuesday a four-day official visit to Romania, informs a press release of the relevant ministry sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

According to the cited source, during the discussions, an assessment will be made of the state of the bilateral military cooperation relations and its development potential, in the context of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and Spain. There will also be discussions on the participation in exercises, the strengthening of the allied multinational command-control structures and on the analysis of missions carried out in theaters of operations, in NATO or EU context

The schedule of the Spanish delegation' s visit includes meetings with officials from the Ministry of National Defense and with members of the command teams of the General Staff of the Land Forces, the General Staff of the Air Force and the General Staff of the Naval Forces, as well as the Headquarters Multinational Corps South East and the Headquarters Multinational Division South East.

Admiral Teodoro Esteban Lopez Calderon will visit the "Mircea cel Batran" Naval Academy in Constanta and will inspect the Spanish frigate "Cristobal Colon", which participates in the SEA SHIELD 21 exercise of the Romanian Naval Forces.

The official agenda also includes a meeting, on Thursday, with the soldiers of the Spanish detachment deployed at the 57th Air Base "Mihail Kogalniceanu" to execute missions of enhanced Air Policing under NATO command.