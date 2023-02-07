Speaker Ciolacu, Hanwha Aerospace company delegation from South Korea, on energy and defense topics

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, had a meeting with the delegation of the Hanwha Aerospace company from South Korea, on Tuesday, and the discussions focused on the fields of energy security and defense, Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

"We have a strategic partnership with South Korea, which I wanted to revitalize over the last year at the political level, and I'm glad that the results are starting to be seen, especially from an economic point of view. In the meeting I had today with the delegation of the Hanwha Aerospace company, one of the strongest on the Asian market, we sent the entire opening to support their intentions to invest in renewable energy capacities. Concretely, the opening of a photovoltaic panel factory by the South Korean company in Romania would be a strong signal that our country is strengthening its profile as an energy security provider," according to the quoted source.

He mentioned that the dialogue with the delegation from South Korea also concerned the defense area, "where we aim for a technological and production transfer to Romania for various military equipment from South Korea".

"I am convinced that the Ministry of Economy will take all the necessary steps so that through such partnerships we can succeed in revitalizing the Romanian defense industry," Ciolacu said.AGERPRES